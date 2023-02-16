The Forbes family has announced that to honour AKA and keep his legacy alive, they will continue with the release of his highly anticipated album, Mass Country, on February 24, as scheduled.

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, fondly known as AKA, had been counting down the days to the release of his album before he was shot dead in Durban last Friday.

This album follows the successful release of his smash hit single Lemons (Lemonade), which currently has 1.2 million views on YouTube.

It is also revealed that AKA’s team, VTH Season, The T Effect, and Sony Music Entertainment Africa will oversee the release of Mass Country.

His family explains that in the past two years, AKA has poured his heart out into the making of this upcoming album.

Nivo Ndimande, manager and co-executive producer of Mass Country said that “the team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction.”

“Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we are blessed that he got the opportunity to map out this entire rollout and approve all elements. So what will come out as per his direction and his vision? We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project.”

Sean Watson, managing director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, also commented.

“Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost not only an icon but also someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time of mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, The Megacy, and South Africa,” he said.

A long-time friend, advisor, and business partner of Vth Season’s Raphael Benza spoke about the effort Forbes made in bringing the album to life.

“Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fuelled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity.”

“Long live, Supa Mega, Live Long. The world will never forget AKA, and that’s a promise. As per Kiernan’s wishes, the next single release will be “Company,” alongside long-time collaborator and friend Kiddomant.“

Scheduled for release this Friday, February 17, the single was recorded in Los Angeles during his January holiday.

Meanwhile, a private funeral ceremony AKA will be held on Saturday, February 18 following a memorial on Friday.