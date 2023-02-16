A group calling itself Agbogbloshie-Nzema Traders have petitioned parliament over a planned evacuation to pave way for a housing project for Kayayeis.

The disgruntled traders stormed parliament on Wednesday and asked the house to speak on their behalf.

They claimed they are forcefully being evicted with armed men destroying their livelihoods at the Nzema station.

The traders said they are not happy about the bad treatment from some perceived security personnel which has left them traumatised.

According to the traders, the security personnel claimed they were sent to clear the place to be used for the head porters housing project.

They, therefore, petitioned Parliament to save their investment.

ALSO READ:

The Deputy Minority, Armah Kofi Buah, received the petition and called on the government to act now since the hardship on the business community was corrosive.