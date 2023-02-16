Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Upper East Region have condemned the enskinment of a rival Bawku Naba.

They have described the act as null and void amidst calls on the government to correct the error to avoid further deterioration in the area.

At a press conference in parliament on Wednesday, the MPs described the enskinment as an affront to the Ghanaian culture.

Zebilla MP, Cletus Avoka, who spoke on behalf of the group, lamented over the Bawku dispute which has raged on for years.

The Mamprusi faction of the protracted Bawku conflict on Wednesday was at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu (Nayiri), Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai II for the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II by the government and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as the legitimate ruler of the area.

The Nayiri has since enskinned Seidu Abagre Kulugu as chief for the Bawku Traditional area, raising concerns over a possible escalation of the conflict in the area.

The action of the Nayiri, who is the kingmaker for Mamprugu, Bawku and other areas in the Upper East Region, is considered a disregard for the current Bawku Naba and could lead to more bloody clashes in the conflict-prone town.

ALSO READ:

Bawku conflict: 27 pregnant women die over inability to access hospital

Military intervention in Bawku conflict not an end in itself – Festus Aboagye

But the MPs say the purported enskinment will not be recognized.

The government through the Ministry of Information has said the act is illegal and a national security violation.

The MPs are calling on government to do more than just condemn and take decisive action.

The group says they are surprised the security agencies did not pick any intelligence to forestall what they call an illegal enskinment which can lead to chaos.