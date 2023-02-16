Parliament is ready to take a bill from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, known as Consumers Protection, to help protect the consuming public from undesirable services offered to them.

The Caretaker Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, disclosed this on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Jinapor explained the bill, which is near completion and with cabinet approval, will be laid for the necessary action to be taken by the legislature.

The Minister indicated that this was the synchronisation and the act in one document to help the individual consumers also have a right should a consumer feels shortchanged in any transaction.

The statement attracted a lot of comments and support from members on both sides of the house, throwing their weight behind the bill, urging the Ministry to double effort.

The coming of the Act if the bill is passed will also establish an authority to regulate consumer protection issues.

Mr Jinapor underscored the importance of the bill and call on Ghanaians, especially the consuming public to be rest assured of government’s support in getting value for money.

Some Members of Parliament including Samuel Atta Akyea shared their bad experiences with service providers and took a swipe at bad services from providers such as airlines and communication networks.