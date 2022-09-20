A leading Oil Marketing Company, GOIL, has categorically denied cheating customers.

GOIL ASSURES CONSUMERS OF VALUE FOR MONEY

Our attention has been drawn to a media report involving the alleged closure of our Ridge Service Station in Sunyani and wish to explain as follows:

The Sunyani Ridge Service station was not locked by the NPA as was falsely portrayed in the media. The reported issue at the Ridge station involved two faulty nozzles which were giving fluctuating readings at various times when using the Visuguage (10-litre-can). This was explained to the NPA team during the visit. The Ridge Service station itself which has 10 nozzles, has been open and serving customers with the 8 remaining nozzles since the NPA visit. GOIL also categorically denies cheating customers. The two nozzles in question had fluctuating readings (over delivering and underdelivering) which were being fixed by certified mechanics before the NPA visit. The faulty nozzles have since been repaired awaiting certification.

As a responsible Oil Marketing Company, GOIL assures the public that it will always ensure consumers get value for money for products bought from our service stations.