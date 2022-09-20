A non-profitable organization, Fame Ghana, has put up a 13-bedroom nurses bungalow for nurses at Kumdi, a farming Community in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region, to accommodate nurses posted to the area.

The project has 13 bedrooms with kitchens, storerooms, toilets and bathrooms.

Nurses at Kumdi receive 13-bedroom apartment from Fame Ghana

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Executive Director for Fame Ghana International, Mr. Bill Warren at the inauguration ceremony at Kumdi expressed optimism that the centre would help improve healthcare delivery in the area and its environs.

“We hope that this centre would improve the community’s access to healthcare services and other essential services,” he stated.

Mr. Wisdom Yao Nyador, who is the Executive Director for Fame Ghana, also advised the beneficiaries to adopt a maintenance culture to keep the facility for its intended purpose.

The man-in-charge for Kumdi Clinic, Mr Tamakloe Elijah expressed happiness over the kind gesture, adding that, it has reduced some challenges confronting him and his staff over the years.

“I am, therefore, happy that Fame Ghana has done part of our job,” he said and also seized the opportunity to highlight some other challenges confronting the facility and also appealed for support.

