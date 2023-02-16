Comic actor and singer Lilwin has won the hearts of students of Tema Methodist Day Senior High School, and their reaction when he paid a visit is proof.

Bringing on Lilwin as a surprise guest during the school’s entertainment programme was the best decision the organisers could have made.

Not only is he their mentor, the students found a friend in Lilwin, and a latest video captured the moment they serenaded him at an assembly.

He shared his story from grass to grace with the students, and they in turn, sang him his popular banger, ‘Big Boy Weezy’ which details his story of success after struggles, heartbreak and betrayals.

They happily chorused the lyrics amid dancing while others fell at his feet in excitement.

The elated pupils lined up to receive a hug each from the man many see as a role model and mentor.

Watch video below: