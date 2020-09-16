Renowned Ghanaian disc jockey and radio presenter, Andy Dosty, says he is “disappointed” in himself for his maturity in the arts industry.

This was the disc jockey’s reaction to his nomination in this year’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

In an interview with Hitz FM’s Noella Kharyne Yalley on Hitz News @1, he said:

“I was excited to see my name in there but, I’m a bit disappointed in myself because it comes with a heavy task. Also, because I think that I’m growing.”

As a longstanding active player in the industry, he believes that the nomination would have better benefited younger disc jockeys who are looking for their time in the international spotlight.

“This is something that could have been given to my younger brothers. The likes of DJ Vyrusky, Bridash, Ikon, Wobeti, Castro etc. so I was hoping that these guys could get that opportunity and not necessarily me,” he intimated.

Andy, who hosts Hitz FM’s flagship morning show, Daybreak Hitz, was nominated in the BEST DJ AFRICA category, and he faces stiff competition from other renowned DJ’s like:

DJ Spinall – Nigeria

DJ Black Coffee – South Africa

DJ Dillar – Senegal

DJ Lutonda – Angola

DJ Neptune – Nigeria

DJ Cuppy – Nigeria

DJ ECool – Nigeria

DJ Malvado – Angola

DJ Moh Spice – Kenya

Sharing his opinion on why he ended up as the only Ghanaian DJ with a nomination, he said:

“I will one 100 percent disagree with anyone who thinks that Ghanaian DJ’s aren’t working, we’re doing exceptionally well and look, the top DJ’s that we have here can stand toe-to-toe with any DJ who thinks is on top.

“But the people, who are with these award schemes, travel far and wide, and they watch. So they may have chanced on my work at a certain event, but probably would not show up and say they’re from AFRIMMA or the GRAMMYS and have seen what I do.”

When asked how his nomination will shape his career going forward, he said:

“It comes with a heavy task. Now I need to go back to the drawing board, I need to start checking which song comes first, which song is trending.

“If you weren’t active, you need to get back at being active with your memory, get closer to places you ordinarily wouldn’t be. Your prices are going to shoot up and you need to upgrade because when you become Africa’s best DJ, then you’re getting very close to the world stage.”

Other Ghanaian musicians nominated for this year’s Afrimma are:

Mzvee ft Yemi Alade – Come and see my Mother – Video of the year

Kuami Eugene – Producer of the Year

Gyo Gyima – Best Video Director

Sarkodie ft Bright – Oofeetso – Song of the Year

Medikal – Omoada – Song of the Year

Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already – best collaboration

MzVee ft Yemi Alade – best collaboration

Manifest – Ghana – Best Male Rap Act

Sarkodie – Ghana – Best Male Rap Act

Eno Barony – Ghana – Best Female Rap Act

Stonebwoy – Ghana – Best Live Act

Efya – Ghana – Best Live Act

Joe Mettle – Ghana – Best Gospel

Diana Hamilton – Ghana – Best Gospel

Kofi Mole– Ghana – Best Newcomer

J Derobie – Ghana – Best Newcomer

Adina – Ghana – Best Female West Africa

Kidi– Ghana – Best Male West Africa

Kuami Eugene – Ghana – Best Male West Africa