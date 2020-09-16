

Popular actress and super mum, Bibi Bright, has wowed her many teeming fans with her latest photo on social media which saw her showing off her wealth.

In the recent photo of the actress sighted on social media, Bibi Bright had opened up her gates and was giving her fans a sneak peek into her mansion.

The photo saw the actress posing on the compound of what looked like a huge house and flaunted one of her many cars for all to see.

Bibi Bright was seen beaming with smiles as she wears her beautiful black dress and complemented it with a black blazer and a pair of stunners shades.

After posting the rather fascinating photo which saw her flaunting her body, mansion and car at the same time, Bibi Bright captioned it: “Woke up this morning to find out that Imela broke my @slim__right glass bottle over the weekend soooo I also took her water bottle to work #pettyMom #dedicatedToSlimRight.”

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower glowing words on the pretty actress.

Source: Yen