‘Juju’ claims scaring European born players to play for Black Stars, says team chairman

George Amoako says European born players are unwilling to play for the country due to the perception of ‘juju’ at the camp of the Black Stars.

The claims of black power ‘juju’ have been consistently reported at the camp of the team during major tournaments.

According to Mr Amoako, the claims about ‘juju’ and other negative perceptions make it extremely difficult for players to switch allegiance to play for the country’s senior national team, the Black Stars.

In an interview with Nyhira FM, Mr Amoako, who is the Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, revealed that some of the parents even discourage their sons to play for Ghana due to widespread notion of ‘juju’ or black magic.

“Most of the [Ghanaian] players born in Europe, if you want to entice them to come and play for Ghana, it is very difficult.

“They mostly aspire to play for their country of birth or host countries. Even their parents don’t opt for their children playing for Ghana.

“There are a lot of perceptions about how Ghanaian footballers play the game. Reckless tackles, destructive tendencies in the Ghanaian game and talks of juju put them off,” he said.

The juju phenomenon is one thing that came up strongly during Adam Kwarasey’s stint with the Black Stars.