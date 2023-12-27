Adom TV‘s popular show Sika oo Sika Bronya Akyedeε has awarded a loyal viewer from Kumasi a brand-new car valued at $14,500.

The elated winner, a devoted fan of Tima Kumkum’s Adom TV show, expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude upon receiving the unexpected call.

The fortunate viewer had previously won GH¢1,000 prize on the same Sika oo Sika show, an accomplishment that fuelled her determination to aim higher for the grand prize.

Undeterred by past winnings, she invested GH₵500 in her pursuit and, against all odds, emerged victorious.

The news of her triumph was announced on Adom TV by popular hosts Sister Sandy, Jerry Justice, Tima KumKum, OPD, and DJ Merqury Quaye.

The winning viewer shared her excitement with the hosts, revealing that she had played the lottery at random, never expecting such a life-changing outcome.

To add to the excitement, details about the car were unveiled, showcasing a GLX Hatchback with impressive features.

The compact mini SUV boasts a 1.0L Petrol engine with 68HP, automatic transmission, air conditioning, ABS, a radio touch screen, USB + AUX connectivity, dual airbags, Bluetooth, front electric windows, remote control central door locking, fabric seats, high ground clearance (180mm), and 14″ alloy wheels.

As the winner prepares to enjoy her new car, Adom TV encourages fans to stay tuned as they usher in the New Year with exciting rewards for those who choose to participate.

The Sika oo Sika lottery show has proven to be a platform where dreams come true, and Adom TV remains committed to delivering unparalleled entertainment and life-changing experiences to its cherished viewers.

