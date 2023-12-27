The Judicial Service of Ghana and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) have jointly declared their unwavering commitment to combat and eradicate corruption and corruption-related activities throughout the nation.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, December 27, both institutions pledged to achieve this objective ‘through collaborative enforcement of the law and continuous engagement, while upholding the rule of law and ensuring fair hearing for all stakeholders in the criminal justice system.’

Highlighting the gravity of the challenges and threats posed by corruption to the country’s development and democracy, the statement emphasized the crucial roles played by the Judiciary and the OSP in this ongoing fight.

In their united stance against corruption, the Judicial Service and the Office of the Special Prosecutor aim to foster a fair and just legal system that actively addresses corruption and its various manifestations.”

