Embattled former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been caught in a troubling incident involving stolen money and assets from her private residence in Accra.

According to broadcast journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere, the incident occurred in 2022, where two former house helps of the minister were involved in the theft.

Mr Adom-Otchere revealed that the stolen loot amounted to a staggering US$1 million.

This included US$800,000 that had belonged to Cecilia Dapaah’s late brother, who was a sub-chief of the Asantehene.

The money had been transferred to Cecilia by their late mother.

Mr Adom-Otchere shared on his Good Evening Ghana show:

“The US$800,000 was reported to the police and described to belong to Cecilia Dapaah’s brother… as is on the charge sheet. This 800,000 dollars is controversial because it doesn’t belong to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband.”

He went on to explain that the 300,000 euros that were stolen were initially thought to be the former minister’s, but documents he had seen indicated that it was declared as belonging to her husband instead.

Furthermore, Mr Adom-Otchere delved into the business interests of Cecilia Dapaah’s husband and late brother, raising questions about their capacity to amass such substantial sums of money. He urged the public to carefully assess the situation and make their own judgments regarding the individuals involved.

The police complaint forms filed by Cecilia Dapaah and her husband exposed the shocking theft, leaving the couple in distress over the loss of their money and assets.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

This revelation has added another layer of complexity to Cecilia Dapaah’s troubles, as she is already facing various challenges in her political career.

The stolen money, especially the US$800,000 belonging to her late brother, adds a contentious dimension to the entire ordeal.

