Former Police officer, Lawyer Twum Barimah, has said that the former Sanitation Minister compromised her family’s security by keeping substantial amounts of both foreign and local currencies at her residence.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, he said the housemaids could have tipped off robbers upon stumbling on such huge amounts of money which could have resulted in a fatality.

He revealed that 90% of robberies are based on a tipoff from close people to victims.

To him, there was nothing wrong with Madam Dapaah keeping money in her residence but the type of currency and the amount is what has raised eyebrows.

“The Attorney General has not intervened because they want to probe into Dapaah’s wealth. The case has been sent for advice from the office on the culprits of the crime.

“Yesterday I listened to Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah, who clarified that the case before them regards the culprits and nothing about the source of wealth but he said they will advise when needed on Madam Dapaah’s source of wealth”

The communicator for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said she breached public trust and that persons in government must lead by example and the act by the minister must be condemned in its entirety.

Dockets of the case have been sent to the office of the Attorney General for advice and review.

Relatives of Madam Dapaah will be interrogated by officials of the office of the Special Prosecutor after stumbling on ‘something significant’ while conducting a search at the Cantonments and Abelemkpe residents.

