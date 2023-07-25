The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom has mounted a strong defense for the embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem disagreed with assertions that Madam Dapaah illegally acquired the money.

According to him, the former Minister couldn’t have gone to court or reported the case to the police if she stole the money from public funds as being alleged.

“I think she is innocent because she couldn’t even have gone to the police station if the money was fake. Law is common sense and based on that premise, I’m 100% sure.

“Ghanaians should be rest assured it was not illegally acquired. I will beg all Ghanaians to be calm on this matter because most politicians owe private businesses but are quiet on their monies,” he said.

To him, it is disturbing when Ghanaians always assume politicians who live luxurious lives do so with monies from the state coffers.

“If Despite is an MP and you see this money in his house, will you complain or be surprised?

“You will be making a mistake when you make certain assertions about the source of a politician’s wealth.

“People were travelling before politics but now, they will say you are using public funds but if Despite was an MP and we found this kind of money in his house, I don’t think anybody would have been surprised,” he noted.

The lawmaker further urged cool heads on the matter and urged the media, especially to be circumspect in discussing the matter, considering how far she has come in Ghana’s politics.

“It’s unfortunate this has happened but it will change a lot of things and we as politicians will be more careful. Kufuor’s Ministers were not nobodies. Madam Dapaah started politics as far back as 2000 and has handled a lot of businesses,” he added.

