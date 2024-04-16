The chiefs of Adoagyiri Zongo in the Eastern Region have reaffirmed their allegiance to Okyeman and the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Chief Bashiru Salifu Mamman Taylor made the disclosure when he led the Zongo Chiefs to the Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi.

According to him, his great grandfather who became Zongo chief in 1915 served the then Adoagyiri chief, Barima Adu Korkor ll and attended meetings together at Ofori Panin fie.

He indicated that, the Zongo community has stayed out of the controversies on whether or not Adoagyiri belongs to the Kotokuman or Okyeman for a very good reason.

However, as staunch Muslims who believe in the truth, it’s important for them to indicate which traditional council offered them a place to settle in Adoagyiri.

He said his great grandfather, Mamman Taylor at all times served the Ofori Panin Fie.

Chief Bashiru Salifu Mamman Taylor added that, the relationship between the Zongo chiefs and the Ofori Panin Fie predates the current generation.

He said the record speaks for itself to the effect that, at all times, the Zongo chiefs dealt with Barimah Adu Korkor ll whose allegiance was with the Ofori Panin Fie.

Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panie indicated that, the Ofori Panin Fie is a house of record and that, almost all transactions and dealings that border on Okyeman are documented.

He exhibited a file that contains correspondence between Nana Sir Ofori Atta and the Adoagyiri Zongo chiefs.

He commended the Zongo chiefs for speaking the truth about who the owner of the land they occupy at Adoagyiri is.

However, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police Service at Nsawam for the poor handling of the Adoagyiri impasse which has led to the demise of some young and innocent people.

He questioned the IGP’s inability to demand documentary proof of ownership from the parties in the Adoagyiri chieftaincy impasse to enable them make informed decisions.

The Okyehene said the Police Commander at Nsawam is not cloth with the power to determine the Overlord of Adoagyiri.

He mentioned that, Adoagyiri belongs to Okyenhene and they are not ready to cede an inch of Adoagyiri to any group of persons.

He said, the customary practice in Okyeman applies in Adoagyiri and shall remain the same.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin hinted at their intentions to go to court for a declaration on the ownership of Adoagyiri.