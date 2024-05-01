Kumawood actor, Oteele has opened up about his wife and children, a side of his life not known by his fans.

Despite his humorous on-screen persona, the actor has been married since 2019, a fact that surprised many.

In a recent interview, Oteele recounted a harrowing ordeal he endured shortly after tying the knot.

Following a performance in Accra, he fell seriously ill, prompting his return to Kumasi.

Despite undergoing numerous medical tests, the cause of his illness remained a mystery for about three years.

Oteele described experiencing surreal moments during his sickness, including vivid dreams of his deceased father questioning him about his whereabouts.

Throughout his ordeal, Oteele expressed immense gratitude for his wife for her unwavering support.

Despite their marriage being relatively new when his sickness struck, she stood by him with remarkable strength.

“Sometimes, I would fall asleep and see my dead father, who would question me about where am I going and shout at me to return. I’ll open my eyes, and my wife will be by my side, Oteele said in a recent interview” he said in an interview with Zionfelix.

The actor, renowned for his roles in popular Kumawood movies, lauded his wife’s resilience throughout his recovery journey.

