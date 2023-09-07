Ghanaian rapper, Pure Akan believes young artists can benefit significantly from studying the successes of top musicians in the industry.

According to him, the knowledge needed to thrive in the music industry can be easily shared and passed on.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, September 7, the rapper urged established musicians to consider holding master classes to teach emerging artistes how to navigate the music industry successfully.

Recording artiste, Pure Akan (Photo by @shasha_shalom)

“It’s a currency that can be passed on, it can be monetised. I haven’t seen musicians do like master class. Have you seen Sark doing a masterclass? That would be so cool for us to get all the information that made him successful.

“Or [have you seen] Stone giving us a master class? So I think it would be so cool if you are doing masterclass where you can share some of the ideas you had,” he said.

Pure Akan mentioned that even though he is not considered a mainstream artiste, he is hopeful that he will be able to pass on the skills and knowledge he has acquired to the next generation.

Pure Akan performing in Accra. Credit: Picspired (Instagram)

“For me, I think it’s the fact that I can be able to pass it on or carry on. I’m very hopeful about that. I’m building skills, I have knowledge and information about this music thing and it can be passed on.

“And that’s what I’m really looking for, that if it goes well, I’m still going to pass it on, if it doesn’t go as I want, I’m still going to pass it on. So I’m hopeful about that,” he stated.

The rapper, known for his rap music in the Ghanaian Twi language, acknowledged that language is not necessarily a barrier in music.

He recounted his experience performing in Germany, where the audience did not understand the local language but still enjoyed his music – expressing his belief that creative visuals and presentation can overcome language barriers in music.

“The guy who organised the whole thing was like Akan I told you, I think this is the answer you’ve been looking for. People are going to listen to you regardless of the language, but it’s a rap so people need to hear exactly what you’re trying to communicate to them.”

Pure Akan highlighted that his representation of the Akan culture and the values conveyed through his music played a role in attracting international opportunities and recognition.

The artiste is out with a new song titled ‘Auntie Bete’.

This song is a testament to Pure Akan’s artistry, offering music enthusiasts a spellbinding experience that celebrates Ghana’s rich musical heritage.

