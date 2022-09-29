Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and singer Pure Akan have voiced out in the ongoing Kirani Ayat’s copyright brouhaha that has been trending on social media.

According to Sarkodie, lots of creatives put in lots of effort to churn out visuals for their creative works, hence he supports Kirani Ayat for calling the government out publicly.

Kirani Ayat has been in a back and forth with the Tourism Ministry after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tweeted a video to promote Ghana, which had excerpts of his “Guda” visuals.

Taking cognizance of the statement issued this morning by the Ghana Tourism Authority, I, Kirani Ayat would like to state categorically that No agency has any Rights whatsoever to my intellectual property neither have I given such rights to any agency either expressly or implied. — Kirani Ayat 🌍 (@KiraniAYAT) September 28, 2022

Reacting to this, Pure Akan asked the government to compensate the musician since he broke his back to make it happen.

Meanwhile, the creative director, David Nicol-sey, who shot the video has also voiced out asking the government to do what is right since no permission was sought by the Tourism Ministry.

A lot of creatives giving up on their dreams due to the system out here… It’s either you wanna join the mediocre or you quit ( if you wanna do something epic ) because it’s no joke … we talking serious 💰💰💰💰 … — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) September 28, 2022

We ( creatives ) do a lot to put our country out there , attracting a lot of tourists x investors that translates to money to help nation building yet that’s one sector with no support… I feel my brother and support him especially if he actually reached out and didn’t get help https://t.co/kr7zEYaP2f — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) September 28, 2022

Guess this quote is for the people 😊 cos if there’s anybody who knows this, I’m here ! People might freak out if they knew how much it takes to achieve that 2 to 3 minutes visual https://t.co/aYB0Pgz62i — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) September 28, 2022

The Ghanaian President needs to work with better-qualified people. It’s crazy to think that at no point during the video-making process did anyone think of copyright infringement – not the creative director, not the video editor, not whoever else was involved. — Kabs. (@KBK_811) September 28, 2022

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has been accused of using a musician's work without permission or credit to advertise the country to tourists.



Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat said he had reached out to the government for support but he was turned down.https://t.co/2wXIsZw3EU pic.twitter.com/fOOYFbMixJ — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) September 28, 2022

1 pure water is actually 50p, I pray Ayat can milk these people at least 1 million dollars 🙏 — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) September 28, 2022

The Ghana Tourism Authority folks do yawa. It’s simple . Admit the error and work to compensate Kirani Ayat. The blame shifting charade no dey hiaa. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) September 28, 2022

