Businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, has pledged to help grow the aspirations of a young man, Solomon Atimbiri, who built a moving excavator and other trucks by using local materials.

Mr Atimbiri hails from the Upper East Region but currently resides in Kumasi.

Mr Mahama’s attention was drawn to the young inventor’s video after it went viral on social media.

“This young inventor was able to build a moving excavator and other trucks by using local materials,” he said.

Mr Mahama took interest and decided to mentor young Solomon Atimbiri by offering him the needed support in realising his dream.

Solomon Atimbiri

He has been attached to a team of local and expatriate engineers.

Atimbiri will be given practical training whenever school is on break till he completes school.

He will be offered an opportunity to join Mr Mahama’s company permanently and will be working with a team of professional engineers after completion of school.

Some of the current engineers working with Mr Mahama’s company described Atimbiri as “a raw talent that could be trained to become a professional engineer.”

“Atimbiri will be given the best support and environment to become an accomplished professional engineer and inventor,” Mr Mahama pledged.