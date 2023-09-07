Get ready for a day of excitement and entertainment as Adom FM presents the Adom Family Kolor Paaty on September 30, 2023, at the beautiful Legon Botanical Gardens.

This family-friendly event promises a fun-filled day with favourite presenters from the Adom FM/TV family, offering a unique opportunity for fans to meet and socialize with the personalities they adore.

The Adom Family Kolor Paaty is designed to be a memorable experience for the entire family. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy a wide range of activities and entertainment in the lush and picturesque surroundings of the Legon Botanical Gardens.

Bringing the family along won’t break the bank, as admission is set at an affordable rate of GH₵ 20 for a family of five. This budget-friendly price ensures that everyone can join in on the festivities without worrying about the cost.

Adom Family Kolor Paaty 2023

One of the highlights of the event is the chance to meet and mingle with Adom TV’s beloved presenters.

Fans who have only seen them on television or heard them on Adom 106.3 FM will have the opportunity to connect in person, take photos, and even get autographs from these cherished personalities.

Besides meeting your favourite TV presenters and enjoying family activities, there is also going to be an awesome music concert and family games at the Adom Family Kolor Paaty event.

Local musicians will perform exciting songs, adding even more fun and entertainment to the day. So, get ready to dance and sing along to some great music!

This is an event you won’t want to miss, as it promises to be a day of joy and connection for families across the nation.

For more information and updates, stay tuned to Adom TV and Adom 106.3 FM, and don’t forget to grab your tickets for the Adom Family Kolor Paaty 2023!

