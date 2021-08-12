Musician Pure Akan says to begin his career, he took a bold decision to put his formal education on hold.

His kind of music is what is widely termed as alternative music. It has a different twist and style that produces a unique sound.

However, in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the rapper mentioned that growing up his passion was to do music.

According to him, after he completed St John’s Grammar Senior High School he had a chat with his mother concerning his career path.

Pure Akan narrated that convincing his mother was not an easy task but it was a success in the end.

When I completed school, I sat down with my mum to have a chat with her concerning my interest to focus on my music career and put my education on hold. In the beginning, she felt some type of way but I have a very supportive family that pays attention to the interest of their children and figure out a way they can support you…, he said.

MORE:

Pure Akan also revealed that his father eventually accepted his choice to pursue his career, saying: My dad was not around in the beginning but he now knows I’m into music.

Though the rapper admits that he sometimes feels he is not really making waves with his music, he appreciated the support he receives from his fans all over the world.

We all aspire to be somewhere so when it’s not getting there faster it begins to feel some type of way but my fans are there for me.

Meanwhile, he is all set to release his sophomore album Nyame MMA on August 12, 2021.

The album is a follow-up to his highly rated 2017 album Onipa Akoma, which gained positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Nyame Maa is a 16-track album that features Ayisi and King Ayisoba.