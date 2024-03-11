A favourite adage, give praise where praise is due, no doubt encourages optimism, and a positive way to live, especially in a period of desperation.

It is on the back of this saying that I wish to commend the thoughts behind this year’s fantastic colour celebration of our nation’s 67 years of independence which took place in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, last Wednesday.

One made time to sit through the live coverage of the entire celebration on television. It was difficult to take the eyes off something as colourful as was presented. The attraction was just right because, in the days gone by, the 6th March celebrations were more of a punishment to little school children.

The fainting amidst the heat with endless marches was too much.

Deviation

The deviation from the boredom of the past to what one saw on the last March 6th was commendable for a holiday of the kind.

The negativity in these days of economic despair has abused minds and thoughts and made some people resign from sitting through to watch anything of the sort. However, last Wednesday saw a pleasant departure from the old, a relief of some sort to the upliftment one witnessed.

It was a colourful parade of our men and women in the security services. The display and showcasing which took place in the serene Youth Resource Centre in Koforidua will go down well as one of the best independence celebrations in this Fourth Republic.

It was a joy to see a display of our country’s military skills, something that has in the past been kept under wraps. It was even more engaging to see a display of their might to the world.

Watching the military tanks and other wares brought into the open was a demystification exercise. It unwrapped the kind of mystery that used to characterise the military whose works and operations used to be confined to the barracks. It was a beauty to behold and an opportunity not to be missed.

As one watched on, one revelation after another told the story that Ghana is prepared and ever ready for combat in whatever form it befell us.

The police force’s display was equally engaging. With inputs from successive Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) and a lot more by the current IGP, the force told us in their impressive displays that they were also well prepared to defend and protect citizens in their homes, in our communities, on the streets and even at the market place.

It was even more delightful, in these times of inclusivity to see many women taking positions as leaders in the Service as was showcased to us. In a period of International Women’s Day celebration, our Police Force needs to be celebrated with inclusivity awards.

The team from the Navy, Air Force and the Fire Service also were not left out. They made their dignified jobs very envious. They displayed their skills with so much ease and pride and stamped their feet regarding the role they would play in the unfortunate event of attack or fire in these days of multiple high-rise buildings.

Lessons

I must say there were a lot of lessons to be learnt aside from the beautiful display by the forces. They must have evoked the passion of the unemployed to seek jobs in the services.

The highlight of the day’s activities was the surprise sprung on us with a line-up of Ghana-made or assembled automobiles. Yes, one knew about good old Kantanka of Apostle Kodwo Safo as well as the commissioning of foreign vehicle assembly plants some three years ago.

These were launched in the guise of the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative, with the setting up of assembly plants for some of their branded SUVs, trucks and other purpose vehicles and in the process, create jobs.

And so, Nissan, VW and Hyundai sprang a surprise on us with the models they are now assembling in Ghana at the parade on March 6. Perhaps an indirect way by the organisers telling us what Ghana at 67 has achieved.

Much as it was a good surprise, one would have loved to see some more of the other surprises our 67th year has been able to achieve, especially in the area of 1D1F.

One needs to see many more of such well-thought-through celebrations in our motherland. May this year’s colourful deviation stay with us and many more innovations brought in to counteract the negativity around.

Ghana is possible.

The writer can be contacted via email at vickywirekoandoh@yahoo.com