A 60-year-old farmer has allegedly taken the life of a 15-year-old Fulani boy in Tinsonyiri community near Tuna, Sawla district, Savannah region.

The victim, Ibrahim Hassan, according to report was a herdsman in the same community.

The motive behind this heinous crime dates back to a cycle of violence involving the suspect’s family.

Allegedly, the suspect’s son, 15-year-old Mathew Suonloro, had been brutally attacked by the deceased boy’s brother.

Fueled by a desire for revenge, the 60-year-old farmer, unable to contain his emotions, seized his firearm.

In a vengeful pursuit, the suspect stormed the settlement of the deceased boy’s parents, setting their home ablaze and destroying a parked motorbike in the process.

Still unsatisfied, the farmer continued his act by chasing the young Fulani herdsman into the bush.

But this pursuit ended with a fatal outcome as the suspect shot and killed Ibrahim Hassan.

The authorities were able to recover the firearm used in the crime as evidence.

Following the incident, the body of the deceased was released to his grieving family for a proper burial.