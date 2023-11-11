The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has debunked assertions that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s election as flagbearer was a project orchestrated by President Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on the ‘Big Issue’ on Saturday, November 11, Haruna Mohammed clarified that Bawumia’s electoral pursuits were driven by his ambitions and not orchestrated or directed by the President.

The Deputy General Secretary highlighted that Dr Bawumia was genuinely elected by delegates of the party and not whipped into line by President Akufo-Addo.

Responding to claims by former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini that Dr Bawumia was elected because of President Akufo-Addo’s machinations, Haruna Mohammed said: “Bawumia’s election was not Akufo-Addo’s project, the NPP never sponsored a candidate in the elections, we supervised an election.”

President Akufo-Addo delivering a speech after Dr Bawumia was elected flagbearer on Saturday, November 4, gave his assurance to help Dr Bawumia win the 2024 elections. He said the move remains one of his main tasks.

He said he would assist Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with all his energy to help him win the election of 2024.

President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at a ceremony to outdoor Vice-President Bawumia as the newly elected flagbearer and leader of the NPP on Saturday night [Nov 4] in Accra, stressed that Ghana could not afford the return of the NDC especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

To that, end, he has called on all members of the party to pull together and join hands and work hard during the campaign.

The President acknowledged that the election next year would not be easy but expressed the hope that “when we are united and courageous, God will make the way for us to be victorious on December 7, 2024.”