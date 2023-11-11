Italian fashion designer Davide Renne has died nine days after becoming the creative director of Moschino, aged 46.

The cause of death is not known, but Moschino’s parent company Aeffe referred to “a sudden illness” and said that he died in Milan on Friday.

Renne had previously been head of women’s wear at Gucci, where he worked for nearly 20 years.

Aeffe’s chairman said: “There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time.”

“Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned,” said Massimo Ferretti in a statement posted on Instagram.

Renne was born in Follonica, Tuscany in July 1977.

He studied at both the University of Florence and Polimoda fashion school, and began his career working with Italian fashion designer and mentor Alessandro Dell’Acqua, before heading to Gucci in 2004.

Renne’s appointment as Moschino’s creative director was announced in October, and he was due to debut his first collection for Moschino at Milan Fashion Week in February.

At the time of his appointment, Renne said: “Franco Moschino had a nickname for his design studio – la sala giochi, the playroom.

“This resonates deeply with me: what fashion – Italian fashion especially, and the house of Moschino most of all – can achieve with its enormous power should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy. A sense of discovery, and experimentation.”

Several influential figures in the fashion industry have taken to social media to pay their respects, with many leaving comments on Renne’s Instagram posts.

Harris Reed, the creative director of Nina Ricci, described Renne as “a true true angel”, while model and singer Karen Elson wrote: “My heart breaks. Sweet Davide rest in peace.”

Renne’s mentor, Dell’Acqua, posted on Instagram: “Farewell Davide!! You will always be in my heart.”