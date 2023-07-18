Three persons have been reported dead with several others injured in an accident at Sekyere Kankan on the Kumasi-Volta Region Highway.

The accident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday, July 17, 2023, while passengers were travelling from Kumasi to the Volta Region.

Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, who witnessed the incident, said it involved a Zhong Tong Bus with registration number GW 5546-23.

Taking to Twitter, Kobby narrated the bus veered into a nearby bush in an attempt by the driver to give way to an overtaking vehicle.

Through the swift intervention of the Ghana Police and the ambulance service, the victims were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.

Read the full post below:

BLOG REPORT: Road Safety – Fatal Accident Involving Zhong Tong Bus GW 5546-23 from Kumasi to Volta Region!!!



In the early hours of today, a tragic accident occurred near Sekyere Kankan involving a Zhong Tong Bus with registration number GW 5546-23, carrying passengers from… pic.twitter.com/OpNHWGrNKh — #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) July 17, 2023

