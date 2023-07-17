Three individuals have been reported missing in River Dayi at Sovie Kudzra, located in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region.

The incident occurred when the canoe they were travelling in capsised.

According to sources, early on Saturday morning, six people were hired by a local businessman to work on his farm situated near the river.

Tragically, three of them managed to swim to safety, while the other three remain unaccounted for.

Residents of the area disclosed that the missing trio had been hired by a businessman from Alavanyo Agome to engage in labour in order to make ends meet.

The residents further recounted that earlier that same day, the community’s chief had issued a decree, urging people to refrain from using a damaged canoe.

However, despite the chief’s warning, one resident disregarded the command and proceeded to take the others on the ill-fated journey across the river, which ultimately resulted in the canoe capsizing.

In a related incident, three individuals, who happened to be relatives of the missing persons, were involved in a fatal accident.

While pursuing their loved ones, their motorbike was struck by a vehicle, causing one person to lose his life on the spot.

The remaining individuals involved in the accident are currently undergoing treatment.

