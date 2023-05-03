A 25-year-old lady, identified as Martha Wiafe, is alleged to have died in her boyfriend’s room under mysterious circumstances at Atwima Agogo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The family of the deceased has caused the arrest of the said boyfriend who is currently at the Abuakwa police station to help with investigations.

Father of the deceased, Elder Isaac Wiafe, who is in shock, wonders what could have led to the demise of her daughter.

So far there is no indication the family was aware of the type of relationship that existed between the lady and her boyfriend.

Mr Wiafe is expecting the police to unravel what caused his daughter’s death but is suspecting foul play.

“I heard my daughter has passed on somewhere. When I was called I was told she died somewhere, so I asked them to verify if it was true or not, and they came with the sad news.

“I asked my kids to go and report to the police, so the police will take action. I was told she died at a place called Agogo Kofase, the gentleman she died in his room is with the Abuakwa police assisting with the investigation. The investigation will confirm how she died,” he revealed to Kumasi-based Silver TV

Meanwhile, the mother of Martha who cannot bear the pain is calling on President Akufo-Addo to intervene and ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book.

“I want the young man killed too, I can’t bear this, and my daughter is to bury me, why should she die now? This is unacceptable” she wailed.

A relative of the deceased revealed the young lady in question died Sunday but it was kept away from relations until Tuesday.

