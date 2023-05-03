Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has been involved in a physical altercation, with someone accusing him of provocation and clout chasing.

The incident, captured on video and shared on social media, shows a young man in a white t-shirt with a black vest confronting the actor, resulting in a scuffle.

Witnesses intervened to separate them before the situation escalated.

Reports suggest that the altercation was sparked by the young man mocking Big Akwes’ patched head, leading the actor to respond with insults and triggering the physical confrontation.