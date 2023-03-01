A 24-year-old dealer in second-hand clothing has gone missing for close to seven weeks after he was arrested by persons identified as police officers.

Eye witnesses say three of the men who arrested Razak Kasim at his premises at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region were in police uniform and armed.

The family of Razak has, however, combed several police stations in the region with no hope of where their relative is kept.

Nhyira FM’s Nana Yaw Gyimah caught up with the stranded mother of the man who had travelled from Techiman to Kumasi in search of her son.