Ghanaian musician Albert Apoozore, popularly known as King Ayisoba, decided to use his craft to soothe the aching hearts of mourners at the family home of the late Christian Atsu.
In a video that has since gone viral, the ‘I Want To See My Father’ hitmaker was spotted playing his traditional guitar, called the kologo, as he sang a melodious song to guests and family of Atsu.
He was accompanied by another colleague who played the calabash and danced while Ayisoba sang.
