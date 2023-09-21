Black Queens head coach, Nora Häuptle has expressed her satisfaction following her side’s impressive win over Rwanda in the 2024 CAF Women’s African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Princella Adubea, and Alice Kusi and a brace each from Evelyn Badu and Anastasia Achiaa ensured that Ghana recorded the win in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday.

Ghana will host Rwanda in the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 26 at the Accra Sports Stadium for a place in the second round of the qualifiers.

However, Huaptle believes there are a few details the team must adjust to despite the massive first-leg win over Rwanda.

“A 7-0 good win against Rwanda, we are quite satisfied. We scored so many goals and kept a clean sheet against them,” she said after the game.

“It was not easy in the game during some circumstances, but a good team can always go through some bad circumstances. The girls like to play on Astroturf, so it was good for the girls. So, all in all, I am quite satisfied, but I still think there are little details to be worked on and need to adjust before our next game in Accra against Rwanda on Tuesday, September 26” she added.

The Black Queens under Nora Hauptle is yet to concede defeat in six games since taking charge of the team early this year.

