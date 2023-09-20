Head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Michael Osei, Bibiani GoldStars, says they must beat Asante Kotoko on Saturday to begin their season.

Gold Stars opened the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away defeat against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park over the weekend.

Despite the defeat, Osei, who is a former Asante Kotoko coach is looking forward to a strong comeback in their second game of the season against the Porcupine Warriors at home.

Kotoko are also entering the game after a disappointing draw against Heart of Lions in their first game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“We are aiming to beat Kotoko to boost our season after defeat in our first game of the season,” he said.

“We lost to Chelsea, so at all costs, we need to get the whole three points at home against Kotoko, and I believe in the team that we can make it,” the former Ghana international added.

Gold Stars v Asante Kotoko has been scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 15:00GMT at DUN’s Park.

READ ALSO