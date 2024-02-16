The Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has indicated that the players will receive their overdue bonuses before their upcoming match against Zambia.

Scheduled for February 23, the Black Queens will engage in a crucial two-legged fixture against Zambia in the third round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

This marks Ghana’s bid to secure its maiden Olympic qualification following a successful return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Despite the team’s impressive performance, the players have yet to receive their promised bonuses from the qualifiers. Each player is reportedly owed between $7,500 and $10,000.

“For some time now, they [the Black Queens] have been getting their due. The difference is that we are owing Black Queens and Black Princesses and we have already spoken to them,” Oware-Mensah, who is also a member of the Executive Council Joy Sports.

“Myself, the President of GFA, Kurt Okraku, the Minister [Mustapha Ussif] and the Ministry of Youth and Sports have spoken and they have made promises to us that we are going to get these monies for these girls before we go into our next match. “We are very hopeful and we believe what the Ministry has said.”

Under the leadership of head coach Nora Hauptle, appointed in 2023, the Black Queens have showcased formidable performances, winning all but one of their matches.

