The founder and leader of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, also known as Opambour, has issued a stern warning to former President John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Opambour warned Mahama to implement effective measures to alleviate the hardships imposed on Ghanaians by the current government should he win the elections.

In his assessment, the Prophet noted that, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has mismanaged the economy which has brought untoward hardship on Ghanaians.

To Opambour, Mr. Mahama stands a greater chance of winning the 2024 elections and urged him to formulate policies that would address the prevailing difficulties faced by Ghanaians.

“The one who will the 2024 election, which is likely to be Mahama, should make sure he puts good measures in place. If it is Mahama, he should not think of doing the same thing as this [Akufo-Addo-led] government, otherwise, he will regret because of what I will do to him on this channel,” Opambour stated during a discussion on his Prophet 1 TV.

“I am telling him to do things right because if that is not the case, God would not have brought you. We vote for new leaders to bring change to improve livelihoods and not inflict hardship on the people” Opambour fumed.

As the 2024 elections draw nearer, there is increased discussion about the necessary actions that the flagbearers of various political parties must take to address the challenges facing the Ghanaian economy.

While Mahama leads the opposition NDC, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is flagbearer of NPP seeking to retain power.

Watch video below: