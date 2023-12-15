The Electoral Commission (EC) is in the process of establishing additional polling stations ahead of the 2024 elections.

The EC’s plan aims to limit the number of voters per polling station to 500. Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the EC, disclosed this information during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) forum in Accra on Thursday, December 14.

The move to create more polling stations is intended to alleviate congestion at voting centres.

Additionally, the EC hinted at considering a shift in the voting closing time from 5:00 pm to 3:00 pm for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“In 2020, 70 per cent of our polling centres had a voter threshold of 500 and below. This time we intend to ensure that all our polling station centres have a threshold of 500 voters and below. In the same vein, we will increase the number of our polling stations nationwide.

“We believe that this will go a long way to reduce the long queues that characterise our elections and allow for a smooth, seamless, hassle-free voting process. In 2020, it took voters not more than five minutes to cast their votes due to the introduction of this policy. Based on our 2020 experience and also feedback from several observer groups, we propose to close the polls at 3:00 pm,” she explained.

