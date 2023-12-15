Prepare for a tactical masterclass, with SuperSport viewers on GOtv set to be treated to Round 16 action from Serie A, running from Friday 15 to Monday 18 December 2023.

The meeting of Lazio and Internazionale at the Stadio Olimpico on the evening of Sunday 17 December is the undoubted pick of matches in Serie A this weekend. While the Nerazzurri are looking to keep up their push to win the Scudetto, Le Aquile are hoping to recover from a poor start to the season and put themselves back into European contention.

Lazio star Felipe Anderson has lavished praise on striker Ciro Immobile: “We love Ciro, he knows it, he is a golden boy and important for us and for the people. When he is well he helps us a lot, we are very happy for him and we will always do everything we can to help him.

“What matters now is the sacrifice of the team, this desire to help is important for everyone even if we didn’t start as we wanted. My goal in the derby a year ago was important, like the victory today. We need to take away the euphoria and bring confidence and humility. It’s essential to try to win at all costs.”

The round opens on Friday night with Juventus visiting Genoa, while Saturday features a trio of games through the afternoon and evening, as Lecce, Napoli and Torino play host to Frosinone, Cagliari and Empoli respectively.

Juve midfielder Adrien Rabiot believes his team can win the championship this season: “We are not even halfway through the season, so we have time to pick up more points,” said the Frenchman. “The objective we talk about in the locker room obviously is to win the Scudetto. We are champions, we must be aware of that and I believe we can do it.”

Sunday – aside from the Inter v Lazio match – also features Fiorentina at home to Verona and Roma visiting Bologna at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, while Monday closes the round with a night clash pitting Atalanta against Salernitana at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 15 December

21:45: Genoa v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 16 December

16:00: Lecce v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Napoli v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Torino v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 17 December

13:30: AC Milan v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Fiorentina v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Bologna v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Lazio v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 18 December

21:45: Atalanta v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360