It’s a sad day for the music world as Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique, 30, collapsed and passed away during a performance on December 14, 2023.

The shocking incident occurred while he was singing one of his songs, “Vai Ser Tão Lindo,” at a religious event.

The 30-year-old was performing his song ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ at a religious event that was being streamed online when he suddenly fell in front of his band inside a concert venue in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana.

Video footage of the incident showed Henrique engaging the crowd as he stood on the edge of the stage before he lost his balance and fell on his back.

Attendees immediately rushed over to help the singer while the crowd looked on in shock.

Henrique was taken to a nearby clinic, where he was confirmed dead.

Henrique’s record label, Todah Music, told Radio 93 that the singer had suffered a massive heart attack.

‘These are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation,’ Todah Music said in an Instagram post. ‘We just need to understand that the will of God prevails.’

The record label described Henrique ‘as a cheerful young man, a friend to all. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father.’

Henrique leaves behind a wife, Suilan Barreto, and a daughter, Zoe, who was born October 19.

Barreto, a gospel influencer, had not made any public comments as of Thursday.

Henrique joked about being exhausted several hours before he took the stage at the private church service.

‘I’m tired, I’m tired,’ he told one of his friends. ‘That why I want fame. I’m tired.’

Pedro Henrique was a beloved artiste with a large following on social media, boasting over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

He had a warm personality, a passion for gospel music, and a talent that touched many lives.

Fans and fellow musicians worldwide are mourning the loss of this young talent. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences.

The Brazilian gospel music community, in particular, has lost a bright star whose legacy will live on through his music.