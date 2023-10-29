It was a spirit-filled performance and thanksgiving at the altar of God when the Royal House Chapel Choir took over the stage at the 2023 edition of Adom Praiz.

The choir impressed the audience with their high notes while singing classic contemporary music.

They proved to patrons they were not there to play and made their participation in the gospel concert, which was a choirs’ edition, count.

It was a joint choir drawn from the church’s headquarters, Ahenfie, and Dansoman branches.

Watch the ministration below: