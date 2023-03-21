A pregnant woman has reportedly suffered a miscarriage with some 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination graduates contemplating suicide in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

This comes after the West African Examination Council (WAEC) cancelled their English Language paper.

The affected pupils, numbering about 113, are from the Twifo Praso Model, Twifo Daamang D/A Basic School and Precious Montessori.

The aggrieved graduates, speaking in an interview with Adom News, said they were earlier informed that their results had been withheld.

Unfortunately, they received another message on Sunday, March 19, 2023, that the subject paper has been cancelled, hence they cannot join their colleagues who are currently in various Senior High Schools nationwide.

The pregnant woman’s daughter was part of the affected candidates and experienced miscarriage upon receiving the bad news.

Some of the parents noted their wards following the news are contemplating suicide and they are now scared to leave them alone without company.

They have, therefore, appealed to the examination body to take steps to correct the situation so their children could also join their friends in school.