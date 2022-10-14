The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned candidates writing the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to refrain from cheating in the exams.

The exams have been scheduled to start from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21 2022, at 2,023 centres nationwide.

In a press statement, the Service said it will ensure that the sanctity of the examination is maintained.

While sending its congratulatory messages ahead of the exams, GES assured it is working jointly with the security agencies to ensure a smooth process.

“Candidates, invigilators, supervisors, parents, and school authorities are advised to desist from any form of malpractice,” the statement said.

GES has also urged security agencies to deal decisively with all persons who will attempt to undermine the integrity of the exercise and jeopardise the future of candidates.

Meanwhile, the West African Examination Council has announced that registered schools and private candidates will for the first time write the exams together.

Read the statement below: