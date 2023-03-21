Ghanaian music producer, John Kwesi Dosunmu-Mensah, popularly known as MOG Beatz, says lots of A-list musicians who are not churning out hit songs lately are depressed.

According to him, the state of depression worsens when fans gaslight them over their inability to produce songs that received more mileage than their old songs.

Taking to Twitter to disclose this, the Producer of the Year at the VGMA 23, said it extends to industry players such as some music producers, video directors and actors.

When a fan slammed him for allegedly ignoring other music producers who reach out to him for help, MOG Beatz denied the allegation.

He responded: “Don’t say what you have no idea about! I’ve worked with (and still working with) a lot of producers both new and mainstream.. Just cos I don’t fancy posting vids of myself on SM shouldn’t give you a reason to think it didn’t happen. Your imbecility won’t be tolerated here. Move!”

