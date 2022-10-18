A candidate, who was writing the ongoing Basic Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Kechiebi R/C Centre in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, went into labour in the examination room.

The pregnant candidate is said to have began contractions on Tuesday morning, few minutes after arrival for the Mathematics paper.

The 17-year-old was rushed to the Kechiebi CHPS Compound where she managed to complete the paper under supervision of midwives.

The exams supervisor, Lawrence Antwi, who confirmed the incident to Adom News’ Obrempongba K. Owusu, said the hospital is just 100 metres away from the centre and the education director instructed for her to be rushed there.

She was provided with one invigilator for the first and second parts of the exams to ensure she followed all examination requirements.

The supervisor added that three other pregnant candidates and five nursing mothers are candidates of this year’s BECE at his centre.

Meanwhile, the midwife at the facility disclosed to Adom News that the candidate is in a stable condition and they are anticipating her delivery anytime soon.