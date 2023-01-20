The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the results for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE) will be released on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The Council says it has successfully completed the marking and coordination of the papers at all 2023 centres and has commenced the processing of the results.

WAEC in a statement said investigations into irregularities detected during and after the exams are ongoing.

The council has also cautioned the public to disregard information circulating on social media about the release of results and others.

Parents and candidates have, therefore, been urged to remain calm as the Council works towards the release of the results.

