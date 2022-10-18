A yet-to-be-identified man did not have any mercy on staff of his bank when he created a scene over some unwarranted debit alert.

The elderly man went haywire on bank officials while explaining how N1.5 million (over GHS 40,000) vanished from his account despite not making any transaction.

In a video which has since gone viral, the aggrieved customer stripped off his clothes and hopped on the counter, paying no heed to the assurance of the staff.

He demanded a full refund while threatening not to let them have any peace until he receives his money.

Watch video below: