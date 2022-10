Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, has congratulated the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates as their exit exams begin today, October 17.

In a video shared on social media, Miss Safo said she wishes the candidates, especially in her constituency all the best.

The MP also offered prayers that the candidates excel in the exams.

A total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools will be sitting for the examinations at 2,038 centres nationwide.

This is 3.48 per cent less than the 2021 entry figure of 572,167.

For this year, both schools and private candidates are sitting for examinations at the same time.

Watch the video above: