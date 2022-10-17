The final funeral rites and burial of late actor Ekow Blankson will take place on December 16 and 17, according to his family.

The decision was communicated at the one-week observation ceremony held at the Tema Community 11 Presec School on Saturday.

“The family has decided that final funeral rites for our beloved Ekow Blankson will happen on December 16 and 17 here in Tema”, the MC announced.

A family member of the actor said the funeral services will begin at the Tema Community 11 Presec school park, followed by interment at the Tema Community 9 cemetery.

“Ekow asked that when he dies, no one should wear black, so there will be a special cloth for the funeral and all white for the Sunday service.”

The memorial service was attended by many including fellow actors Bill Asamoah, Kalybos, Fiifi Coleman, Fred Amugi, Michael Afranie, Prince David Osei, Anthony Woode, and Beverly Afaglo.

An entourage from The Multimedia Group Limited was present to mourn and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

The team was led by the Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, Prince Tsegah, who is a schoolmate of the late actor.

With him were the Host of Hitz FM’s morning show, Andy Dosty; the host of The Overdrive on Joy FM, Kofi Hayford, Joy Prime TV hosts, Ibrahim Ben-Bako and Roselyn Felli, the latter had close working relations with the late actor.

Ekow Blankson died on October 3, 2022.