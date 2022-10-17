Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old was also charged with assault and repeatedly engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was arrested in January amid allegations surrounding images and videos that emerged online.

The forward, from Bowdon, Greater Manchester, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Proceedings at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court were then adjourned by District Judge Mark Hadfield, who later made the decision to remand Mr Greenwood in custody.

His next court appearance was scheduled for 21 November at Manchester Crown Court.

Mr Greenwood had been on bail since January, but was re-arrested in Trafford on Saturday for an alleged breach of the conditions.

Wearing a grey hooded Nike jumper and grey jogging bottoms, he was flanked by two officers.

His family sat in a full public gallery in the small courtroom, along with members of the press.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October 2022, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is said to have taken place in December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, the forward, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.