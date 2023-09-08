The 1998 year group of Ghana National College has completed and handed over a refurbished the Clothing and Textiles block of the school.

The facility is a major project spearheaded by the group in celebration of its 75th-anniversary.

The renovation works included rewiring to boost the performance of the brand-new industrial sewing machines, security installations, tiling and ceiling work, as well as beautiful landscaping to complement the whole department.

The group also donated industrial sewing machines, lockers, writing boards, and projectors to enhance the quality of education.

President of the year group, Solomon Yelipoie, said the project will not only enhance the educational experience but also symbolise their enduring spirit to give back to their alma mater.

He stated that, the refurbishment, along with the equipment donated will provide the students with hands-on employable skills.

“The unemployment rate continues to be a challenge as most people are looking forward to being employed by someone. However, with hands-on skills, this grants you the opportunity to start your own business and employ others to reduce unemployment,” Mr Yelipoie said.

Headmaster of the school, Joseph Ato Sarpong, eulogised the group for providing a life-changing solution to one of the biggest challenges students face in school.

He decried the inadequacy of equipment needed for teaching and learning, especially for students offering clothing and textiles, and expressed his profound adulation to the 1998 alumni group for their support.

The department before the renovation.

“There was inadequate equipment for the students offering clothing and textiles as the government alone cannot shoulder the burden, thus, the need for other stakeholders, such as the alumni groups to come in to support,” Mr Sarpong said.

The department before the renovation.

He stressed that, the project will bring relief to parents who are not in a position to acquire the needed equipment for their wards.

The headmaster, grateful for the support of the 1998 group called on all alumni groups to offer similar assistance for the betterment of the school and its students.